$170.03 Million in Sales Expected for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $170.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $170.00 million to $170.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions reported sales of $152.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $671.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $667.80 million to $673.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $737.34 million, with estimates ranging from $727.00 million to $752.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $165.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.14 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.10.

Shares of MTSI opened at $52.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.02. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $80.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.08.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 6,015 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $363,727.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $392,765 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 357.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

