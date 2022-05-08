$192.85 Million in Sales Expected for Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) will post sales of $192.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $184.28 million and the highest is $201.41 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions reported sales of $124.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full-year sales of $787.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $716.54 million to $857.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $853.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $234.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.83 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 9.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PANL. Zacks Investment Research raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PANL stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

