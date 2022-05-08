$2.02 Billion in Sales Expected for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ONGet Rating) to announce $2.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. ON Semiconductor reported sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $7.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ONGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,701,157 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 350.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 122,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 95,031 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 13.6% in the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 4,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $1,200,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 41.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $1,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

ON opened at $55.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.73.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Earnings History and Estimates for ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

