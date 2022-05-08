$2.09 EPS Expected for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.17. DaVita reported earnings per share of $2.64 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year earnings of $8.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.32 to $10.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share.

DVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $102.96 on Thursday. DaVita has a one year low of $94.38 and a one year high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13.

In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth $137,335,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,192,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in DaVita by 327.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,260,000 after buying an additional 298,187 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in DaVita by 133.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after buying an additional 231,937 shares during the period. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,181,000 after acquiring an additional 103,916 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

