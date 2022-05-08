$2.12 EPS Expected for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) will report $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.06 and the highest is $2.25. Analog Devices posted earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year earnings of $8.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.18 to $8.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $10.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $156.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.82. The stock has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. Analog Devices has a one year low of $143.81 and a one year high of $191.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.60%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $782,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,422 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

