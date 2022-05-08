$2.21 EPS Expected for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.13. Darden Restaurants posted earnings per share of $2.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $7.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Cowen cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.05.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $130.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $116.04 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.42%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

