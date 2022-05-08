$2.43 EPS Expected for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) to announce $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.28 and the highest is $2.52. Masonite International reported earnings per share of $2.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year earnings of $9.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.62 to $9.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.24 to $12.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.03 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 4.30%. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOOR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $85.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $72.86 and a 12-month high of $131.38.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.80 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth $35,702,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth $31,633,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Masonite International by 40.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 910,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,596,000 after acquiring an additional 264,088 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the third quarter worth $25,112,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth $21,832,000.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

