$2.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $2.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.58 and the lowest is $2.33. American Tower reported earnings per share of $2.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year earnings of $10.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.73 to $10.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.67 to $11.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.92.

NYSE:AMT traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,843,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,017. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.26. The company has a market capitalization of $111.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. American Tower has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $303.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.89%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in American Tower by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,955,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,784 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $1,077,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

