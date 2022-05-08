$2.65 EPS Expected for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) will announce $2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.48. Eastman Chemical posted earnings of $2.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year earnings of $9.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.55 to $9.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.14 to $11.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eastman Chemical.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.12). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

In related news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMN opened at $105.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.91. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $130.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.