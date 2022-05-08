$202.59 Million in Sales Expected for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) will post sales of $202.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $208.30 million and the lowest is $200.14 million. HealthEquity posted sales of $184.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year sales of $825.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $821.25 million to $828.12 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $894.93 million, with estimates ranging from $884.50 million to $913.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.27 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of HealthEquity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at about $829,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter worth about $241,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth approximately $14,889,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in HealthEquity by 53.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 39,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 24.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -110.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $84.78.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

