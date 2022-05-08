$22.00 Million in Sales Expected for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) to report sales of $22.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.00 million. Heron Therapeutics reported sales of $20.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $112.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $119.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $174.75 million, with estimates ranging from $174.50 million to $175.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 255.58% and a negative return on equity of 159.70%. The firm had revenue of $20.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HRTX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Heron Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter.

HRTX stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $419.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.