$282.84 Million in Sales Expected for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) to report sales of $282.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $284.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $280.90 million. Prosperity Bancshares reported sales of $280.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PB shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,968,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,113,000 after buying an additional 61,625 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,870,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,482,000 after buying an additional 189,581 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,962,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,184,000 after purchasing an additional 47,860 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,460,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,886,000 after purchasing an additional 270,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,166,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,641,000 after purchasing an additional 708,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $68.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.67. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $64.40 and a one year high of $80.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.75%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

