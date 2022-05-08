$3.09 EPS Expected for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $3.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.38. WESCO International posted earnings per share of $2.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year earnings of $11.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.07 to $12.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $13.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on WCC. Loop Capital upped their target price on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on WESCO International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.43.

In other WESCO International news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $881,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 201.8% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 80,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after buying an additional 54,108 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 77.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 10,313 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the first quarter worth approximately $10,308,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WCC stock opened at $140.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.18. WESCO International has a one year low of $93.80 and a one year high of $144.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

