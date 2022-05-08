$3.09 EPS Expected for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) This Quarter

Posted by on May 8th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCCGet Rating) will announce earnings of $3.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.38. WESCO International posted earnings per share of $2.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year earnings of $11.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.07 to $12.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $13.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on WCC. Loop Capital upped their target price on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on WESCO International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.43.

In other WESCO International news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $881,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 201.8% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 80,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after buying an additional 54,108 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 77.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 10,313 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the first quarter worth approximately $10,308,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WCC stock opened at $140.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.18. WESCO International has a one year low of $93.80 and a one year high of $144.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

WESCO International Company Profile (Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WESCO International (WCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.