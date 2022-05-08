$3.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.95 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vipshop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.02 billion and the lowest is $3.90 billion. Vipshop reported sales of $4.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full-year sales of $17.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.38 billion to $18.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $19.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.95 billion to $19.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vipshop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

VIPS stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16. Vipshop has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $29.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 170.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

