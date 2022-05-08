$30.77 Million in Sales Expected for CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) will post $30.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CS Disco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.20 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full year sales of $149.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $150.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $196.56 million, with estimates ranging from $191.60 million to $202.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CS Disco.

Get CS Disco alerts:

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. The firm’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis.

LAW has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CS Disco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on CS Disco from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CS Disco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

In other CS Disco news, CRO Andrew Shimek sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $479,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 126,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,773.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $501,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,192,111.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,680 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter worth $301,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter worth $528,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter worth $331,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter worth $356,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter worth $94,266,000. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LAW opened at $27.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.42. CS Disco has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $69.41.

About CS Disco (Get Rating)

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CS Disco (LAW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.