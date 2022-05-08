$31.36 Million in Sales Expected for Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) to report sales of $31.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.66 million. Dynagas LNG Partners reported sales of $33.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year sales of $127.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $126.78 million to $128.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $130.10 million, with estimates ranging from $129.64 million to $130.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $35.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLNG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.47 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.75. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $4.40.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

