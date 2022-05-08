$321.21 Million in Sales Expected for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) to announce $321.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $283.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $369.40 million. Wheaton Precious Metals reported sales of $330.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.
Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.82% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.
Shares of WPM stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.50. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $36.39 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average of $43.69.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 35.93%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Wheaton Precious Metals (Get Rating)
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.