$340.07 Million in Sales Expected for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) will post sales of $340.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $337.90 million to $341.31 million. Wix.com reported sales of $304.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.35). Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 94.76% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WIX. Bank of America lowered their price target on Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $200.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $71.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.56. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $68.36 and a 1 year high of $309.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 5,261.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

