$490.30 Million in Sales Expected for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) to post $490.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $455.00 million and the highest is $525.60 million. Carpenter Technology reported sales of $421.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 25.8% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $34.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21. Carpenter Technology has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.40%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

