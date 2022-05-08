$54.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) will announce $54.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.44 billion to $59.96 billion. Chevron posted sales of $37.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year sales of $215.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $187.81 billion to $233.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $207.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $184.00 billion to $236.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.09.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $12,312,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 512,870 shares of company stock valued at $74,132,757. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $170.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.35 and a 200 day moving average of $137.15. Chevron has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $174.76. The firm has a market cap of $335.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

