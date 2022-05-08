$59.03 Million in Sales Expected for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) This Quarter

Posted by on May 8th, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTXGet Rating) will report sales of $59.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.00 million. Allegiance Bancshares reported sales of $58.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year sales of $312.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $301.50 million to $323.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $411.20 million, with estimates ranging from $392.90 million to $429.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allegiance Bancshares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,995,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,442,000 after acquiring an additional 36,612 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,762,000 after acquiring an additional 28,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,843,000 after acquiring an additional 19,595 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 145.3% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 755,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,764,000 after acquiring an additional 447,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ABTX opened at $41.50 on Friday. Allegiance Bancshares has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.54. The company has a market cap of $845.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

About Allegiance Bancshares (Get Rating)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.