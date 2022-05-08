$59.03 Million in Sales Expected for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) will report sales of $59.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.00 million. Allegiance Bancshares reported sales of $58.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year sales of $312.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $301.50 million to $323.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $411.20 million, with estimates ranging from $392.90 million to $429.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allegiance Bancshares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,995,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,442,000 after acquiring an additional 36,612 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,762,000 after acquiring an additional 28,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,843,000 after acquiring an additional 19,595 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 145.3% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 755,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,764,000 after acquiring an additional 447,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ABTX opened at $41.50 on Friday. Allegiance Bancshares has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.54. The company has a market cap of $845.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

