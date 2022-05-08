$6.11 Million in Sales Expected for AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) will report sales of $6.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.42 million and the highest is $7.80 million. AppHarvest reported sales of $3.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full-year sales of $26.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.59 million to $26.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $101.75 million, with estimates ranging from $93.59 million to $109.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AppHarvest.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). AppHarvest had a negative net margin of 1,412.56% and a negative return on equity of 29.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppHarvest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In related news, President David J. Lee sold 43,326 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $184,135.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,291,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,487,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AppHarvest by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPH opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $297.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58. AppHarvest has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $20.22.

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

