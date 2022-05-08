$65.70 Million in Sales Expected for Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) will report $65.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Archaea Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.00 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archaea Energy will report full year sales of $343.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $325.00 million to $375.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $501.60 million, with estimates ranging from $468.00 million to $534.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Archaea Energy.

Get Archaea Energy alerts:

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.05 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archaea Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Shares of NYSE LFG opened at $22.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.24. Archaea Energy has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $23.75.

In other Archaea Energy news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $254,622,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Archaea Energy by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,869,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth $374,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth $4,264,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at $882,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archaea Energy (Get Rating)

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archaea Energy (LFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Archaea Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archaea Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.