$68.43 Million in Sales Expected for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) will report sales of $68.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Silvergate Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.02 million and the highest is $71.00 million. Silvergate Capital reported sales of $42.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will report full-year sales of $309.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $290.48 million to $321.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $517.38 million, with estimates ranging from $433.42 million to $593.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Silvergate Capital.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.89 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.57% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.83.

NYSE:SI opened at $111.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.56. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $80.78 and a 52 week high of $239.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.63.

In related news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $97,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,197,000 after purchasing an additional 502,455 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,755,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,059,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 881,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,837,000 after purchasing an additional 362,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 711,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,174,000 after purchasing an additional 331,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

