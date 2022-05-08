$684.00 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) will post $684.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $728.21 million and the lowest is $652.80 million. Summit Materials reported sales of $618.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year sales of $2.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $392.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.55 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 7.00%. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SUM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.36.

SUM stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.70. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 16.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 33.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 107,523 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 581.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 29,740 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

