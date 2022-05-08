$70.06 Million in Sales Expected for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) will announce $70.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.23 million. Information Services Group reported sales of $66.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year sales of $293.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $295.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $315.53 million, with estimates ranging from $311.30 million to $318.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $69.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.98 million.

III has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Information Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Information Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Information Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:III opened at $5.92 on Friday. Information Services Group has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.23 million, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

