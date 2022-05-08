$8.26 EPS Expected for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) to report $8.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $9.13 and the lowest is $7.00. Oasis Petroleum posted earnings of $2.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 199.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full year earnings of $33.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.82 to $39.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $39.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.11 to $51.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oasis Petroleum.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $521.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.00 million.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

OAS stock opened at $148.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.79. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $71.24 and a fifty-two week high of $158.48.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

