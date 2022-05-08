$8.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) will post $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.55 and the highest is $9.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported earnings per share of $5.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year earnings of $25.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.35 to $28.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $21.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.93 to $21.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.14 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RS shares. BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.75.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $197.18 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $135.46 and a twelve month high of $211.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total transaction of $1,785,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,277,479.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $12,128,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,634 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,957. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,202,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,735,000 after buying an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,330,000 after purchasing an additional 364,582 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,931,000 after purchasing an additional 245,179 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,273,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,417,000 after purchasing an additional 36,689 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,263,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,633,000 after purchasing an additional 209,836 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

