$96.70 Million in Sales Expected for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) to announce $96.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yext’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $96.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $96.40 million. Yext posted sales of $91.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full year sales of $405.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $404.50 million to $405.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $435.44 million, with estimates ranging from $433.92 million to $437.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 43.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yext presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

YEXT opened at $5.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62. Yext has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $15.17. The company has a market capitalization of $716.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, insider David Rudnitsky sold 11,638 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $76,578.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Brian Distelburger sold 8,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $55,291.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,002 shares of company stock valued at $583,714. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Yext by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Yext by 3.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yext by 1.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Yext by 3.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Yext by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

