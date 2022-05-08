Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) versus United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) and United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and United Development Funding IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acadia Realty Trust 11.45% 1.48% 0.77% United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Acadia Realty Trust and United Development Funding IV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acadia Realty Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00 United Development Funding IV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.12%. Given Acadia Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Acadia Realty Trust is more favorable than United Development Funding IV.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.2% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of United Development Funding IV shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and United Development Funding IV’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acadia Realty Trust $292.50 million 6.42 $23.55 million $0.38 52.79 United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Acadia Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than United Development Funding IV.

Summary

Acadia Realty Trust beats United Development Funding IV on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acadia Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

About United Development Funding IV (Get Rating)

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. United Development Funding IV was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

