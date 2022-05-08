Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Accolade from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Accolade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Accolade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $392.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 3.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $55.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $93.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 39.72% and a negative return on equity of 22.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accolade will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Accolade by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,489,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,978,000 after purchasing an additional 198,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,914,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,820 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Accolade by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,721,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,735,000 after purchasing an additional 861,172 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Accolade by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,074,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,682,000 after buying an additional 737,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Accolade by 20.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,936,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,680,000 after buying an additional 334,840 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

