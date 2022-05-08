Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accolade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Accolade to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Accolade from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $392.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 3.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $55.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 22.57% and a negative net margin of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $93.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accolade will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Accolade by 48.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Accolade by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Accolade by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

