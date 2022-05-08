AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.29. AdaptHealth reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $702.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.15 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AHCO. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $12.96 on Friday. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $30.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34.

In related news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 13,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $200,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 32,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,360.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 88,180 shares of company stock worth $1,351,923 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 2,720.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,319,000 after acquiring an additional 926,136 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 19.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the third quarter valued at about $460,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

