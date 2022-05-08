Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $80.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $68.57 and a 1 year high of $108.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $134,859.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $37,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,256 shares of company stock worth $403,669. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

