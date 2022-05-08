adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €250.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) received a €250.00 ($263.16) target price from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.85% from the company’s previous close.

ADS has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €348.00 ($366.32) price objective on adidas in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($305.26) price objective on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($315.79) price objective on adidas in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €285.00 ($300.00) price objective on adidas in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($278.95) price objective on adidas in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €294.38 ($309.87).

FRA ADS opened at €181.36 ($190.91) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €203.37 and its 200 day moving average is €238.58. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($172.26) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($211.59).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

