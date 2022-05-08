adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €300.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €300.00 ($315.79) price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADS. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €348.00 ($366.32) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €350.00 ($368.42) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €340.00 ($357.89) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($305.26) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €294.38 ($309.87).

Shares of ADS opened at €181.36 ($190.91) on Friday. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($172.26) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($211.59). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €203.37 and a 200 day moving average price of €238.58.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

