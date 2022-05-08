adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €348.00 by UBS Group

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been given a €348.00 ($366.32) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 91.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €285.00 ($300.00) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($305.26) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €350.00 ($368.42) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($278.95) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($336.84) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €294.38 ($309.87).

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €181.36 ($190.91) on Friday. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($172.26) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($211.59). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €203.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €238.58.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

