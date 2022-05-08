AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.
ACM has been the subject of several other reports. Argus boosted their price target on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.22.
Shares of ACM stock opened at $71.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.13. AECOM has a 1-year low of $58.36 and a 1-year high of $79.97.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.
AECOM Company Profile (Get Rating)
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.
