AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) vs. Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Financial Review

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) and Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

This table compares AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Global Medical REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AG Mortgage Investment Trust 141.14% 11.69% 1.30% Global Medical REIT 14.17% 3.05% 1.38%

AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Medical REIT pays out 420.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Medical REIT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Global Medical REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AG Mortgage Investment Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75 Global Medical REIT 0 0 3 0 3.00

AG Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $13.69, indicating a potential upside of 71.95%. Global Medical REIT has a consensus price target of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 32.14%. Given AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AG Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than Global Medical REIT.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Global Medical REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AG Mortgage Investment Trust $70.66 million 2.69 $104.19 million $2.16 3.69 Global Medical REIT $115.94 million 7.54 $17.62 million $0.20 66.85

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Global Medical REIT. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Medical REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.0% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Medical REIT has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust (Get Rating)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About Global Medical REIT (Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT Inc. is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.