Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) & BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Financial Comparison

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) and BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Agree Realty and BRT Apartments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agree Realty 0 3 6 1 2.80 BRT Apartments 0 1 3 0 2.75

Agree Realty currently has a consensus target price of $76.35, suggesting a potential upside of 12.98%. BRT Apartments has a consensus target price of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 33.14%. Given BRT Apartments’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BRT Apartments is more favorable than Agree Realty.

Volatility & Risk

Agree Realty has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRT Apartments has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Agree Realty and BRT Apartments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agree Realty $339.32 million 14.97 $122.27 million $1.78 37.97 BRT Apartments $32.06 million 11.89 $29.11 million $1.59 12.91

Agree Realty has higher revenue and earnings than BRT Apartments. BRT Apartments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agree Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.3% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Agree Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.9% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Agree Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. BRT Apartments pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Agree Realty pays out 157.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BRT Apartments pays out 57.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Agree Realty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and BRT Apartments has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. BRT Apartments is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Agree Realty and BRT Apartments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agree Realty 35.65% 3.94% 2.49% BRT Apartments 90.82% 15.32% 7.43%

Summary

BRT Apartments beats Agree Realty on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agree Realty (Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC".

About BRT Apartments (Get Rating)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

