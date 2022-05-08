Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) versus Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Critical Review

Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Rating) and Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Ainos alerts:

This table compares Ainos and Alaunos Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ainos $600,000.00 117.91 -$3.89 million N/A N/A Alaunos Therapeutics $400,000.00 372.51 -$78.75 million ($0.37) -1.86

Ainos has higher revenue and earnings than Alaunos Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.5% of Ainos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of Alaunos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 34.4% of Ainos shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Alaunos Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ainos and Alaunos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ainos -653.75% -35.15% -19.05% Alaunos Therapeutics N/A -97.30% -70.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ainos and Alaunos Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ainos 0 0 0 0 N/A Alaunos Therapeutics 0 2 2 0 2.50

Alaunos Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 262.32%. Given Alaunos Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alaunos Therapeutics is more favorable than Ainos.

Volatility and Risk

Ainos has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alaunos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alaunos Therapeutics beats Ainos on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ainos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ainos, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan. The company was formerly known as Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Ainos, Inc. in May 2021. Ainos, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in San Diego, California.

Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells. Its product candidates include T cell receptor + T therapies to target solid tumors; chimeric antigen receptor + T cell therapies targeting CD19 for hematologic malignancies; and Ad-RTS-hIL-12 plus veledimex, a gene delivery system to regulate production of IL-12 to treat patients with recurrent glioblastoma multiforme in adults. The company has a license agreement with PGEN Therapeutics, Inc.; research and development agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; a patent license agreement, and research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute. The company was formerly known as ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. and changed its name to Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2022. Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ainos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ainos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.