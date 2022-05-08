Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) versus G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Critical Review

Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Rating) and G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ainos and G1 Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ainos $600,000.00 117.91 -$3.89 million N/A N/A G1 Therapeutics $31.48 million 6.87 -$148.35 million ($4.03) -1.26

Ainos has higher earnings, but lower revenue than G1 Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Ainos and G1 Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ainos -653.75% -35.15% -19.05% G1 Therapeutics -708.20% -95.93% -66.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ainos and G1 Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ainos 0 0 0 0 N/A G1 Therapeutics 1 0 5 0 2.67

G1 Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $39.33, indicating a potential upside of 677.34%. Given G1 Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe G1 Therapeutics is more favorable than Ainos.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.5% of Ainos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of G1 Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 34.4% of Ainos shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of G1 Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Ainos has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, G1 Therapeutics has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ainos beats G1 Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ainos (Get Rating)

Ainos, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan. The company was formerly known as Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Ainos, Inc. in May 2021. Ainos, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in San Diego, California.

About G1 Therapeutics (Get Rating)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer. It is also developing trilaciclib, a (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with first line colorectal cancer; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of first line triple negative breast cancer; Phase II clinical trial for patients with first line bladder cancer; Phase II clinical trial for patients with combination with the antibody-drug conjugate; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of neoadjuvant breast cancer. In addition, the company develops lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor for multiple oncology indications; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of estrogen receptor-positive and HER2-negative breast cancer. The company has a license agreement with EQRx, Inc. and Genor Biopharma Co. Inc. for the development and commercialization of lerociclib using an oral dosage form to treat any indication in humans, as well as Nanjing Simcere Dongyuan Pharmaceutical Co., LTD. for the development and commercialization of trilaciclib for any indication in humans through parenteral delivery, and ARC Therapeutics for the development and commercialization of a CDK2 inhibitor for all human and veterinary uses. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

