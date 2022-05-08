AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AirSculpt Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AirSculpt Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AirSculpt Technologies.

Get AirSculpt Technologies alerts:

AIRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AirSculpt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AirSculpt Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,461,000. ACT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,745,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AIRS opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. AirSculpt Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.

About AirSculpt Technologies (Get Rating)

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AirSculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirSculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.