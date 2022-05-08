Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

AQN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $13.78 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $16.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $594.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 170.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

