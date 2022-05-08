Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

AQN has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. National Bank Financial lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $16.26.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $594.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.36 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

