Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.76 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $30.76 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.60 billion. Alibaba Group reported sales of $28.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year sales of $132.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.62 billion to $132.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $147.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $142.24 billion to $149.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 EPS.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $947,037,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,493,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,053,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $600,175,000 after buying an additional 2,143,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Alibaba Group by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,740,000 after buying an additional 1,868,903 shares in the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $90.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.46. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $230.89.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

