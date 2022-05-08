Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Alkermes posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alkermes.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $278.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

In other news, COO Blair Curtis Jackson sold 49,999 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $1,480,470.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,163.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $58,042.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 233,035 shares of company stock valued at $6,595,865. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 599.3% in the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,232,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627,099 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,460,000. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 11.3% during the third quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 13,213,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alkermes by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,252,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,506,000 after buying an additional 1,163,567 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alkermes by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,694,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,453,000 after buying an additional 772,964 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALKS traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.63. 1,906,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,887. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Alkermes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkermes (ALKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.