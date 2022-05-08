Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) to post $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Allegion posted earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.67 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

ALLE stock opened at $112.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. Allegion has a twelve month low of $105.06 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.04 and a 200-day moving average of $121.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Allegion by 282.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,655,000 after buying an additional 226,116 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 6.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Allegion by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 156,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,596,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,136,251,000 after buying an additional 431,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

