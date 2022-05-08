Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.67 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,273,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,962. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $23.25.

In related news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $208,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,312,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 45,508 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 415,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 39,354 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,427,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,229,000 after acquiring an additional 469,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 112,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

