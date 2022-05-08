Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of AAU opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 19.05, a quick ratio of 19.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $40.21 million, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 0.99. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.58.

About Almaden Minerals (Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

